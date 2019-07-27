Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 has been making a lot of buzzes owing to the list of contestants who will be locked inside the house. While a few names have surfaced online, International Business Times India has exclusively learnt two of the final contestants who are ready to enter the controversial Bigg Boss house.

A source close to the development has revealed that Mugdha Godse and Mahika Sharma have signed the contract on Friday, July 26. While Mugdha's boyfriend Rahul Dev had participated in Bigg Boss 10, TV actress Mahika was supposed to enter the show with boyfriend and British adult film star Danny D last year but the couple opted out after learning that commoners were also part of the show. However, since the thirteenth season will only see celebrities as contestants, the duo agreed to be part of it.

Meanwhile, rumour has it Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey, Salman's Hum Saath Saath Hain co-actress Neelam Kothari and Siddharth Shukla are ready to get locked inside the madhouse. Uttaran actresses Rashami Desai and Tinaa Dattaa are also in talks with the makers.

IBT India had also revealed that Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was supposed to enter the show, has been replaced by Pooja Gor.

Bigg Boss 13 is apparently going to have a few major changes. While there will be no commoners this season, the show timings have also been changed. Unlike other seasons, the upcoming season will be aired from 10 pm to 11 pm every day. This change will bring an end to two newly launched TV shows – Bepanah Pyaar and Vish as these are run on the same time slot.

Although the makers are yet to declare the final list of contestants, a tentative list of participants is already out. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 are apparently leaving no stone unturned to make it a big affair this time.