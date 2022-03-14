Former US President Barack Obama said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama tweeted on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also wrote that he and his wife, Michelle, "are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative".

"It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down," the former US president added.

Obama, 60, served as the 44th President of the US from 2009 to 2017.

The US has reported more than 79 million Covid-19 infections and about 967,000 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University data.