White House executive chef sounds like a formidable career milestone on a resume though it's anything but an enviable position. The executive chefs aren't really supposed to have a life, have to be on call 24/7, the stress of state dinners is an ordinary day at the workplace, annual Easter Egg Rolls involves 14000 hard-boiled eggs, and of course, there's the President and First Lady to please.

With new residents of the White House set to take over, it's time to take a look at some of the bizarre workplace rules that executive chefs have to follow.

Chefs can be asked to cook anything, any time, and no overtime pay

As a rule, the White House chefs can be asked to rustle up something unusual (even in-house beer from scratch) and they receive no overtime pay. That's a rule too. The first President to order some freshly brewed beer was Barack Obama.

In a 2012 video released by the White House, assistant chef Sam Kass can be seen explaining, "Brewed beer is becoming a thing that Americans are doing in their homes and garages across the country. And the President certainly thought it would be a good idea to see if we could join the American people in the time-honoured tradition and brew some of our own beer. We got the recipe from a local brewmaster. And we are brewing a second round of honey ale."

Hurry! President's in the building



The fact that George H.W. Bush wasn't too keen on Brussels sprouts or broccoli, made it to his obituary. "I do not like broccoli. And I haven't liked it since I was a little kid and my mother made me eat it. And I'm president of the United States, and I'm not going to eat any more broccoli," said the president during one of the press interviews in 1990 and thereby making the humble broccoli a part of the most quotable quote.

Each President comes with their food idiosyncrasies intact. Some of the ingredients can even be banned from entering the White House if the President doesn't like them.

Gingerbread house is a big deal

White House culinary team chart also includes an executive pastry chef, who looks after the desserts for dinners, receptions, luncheons and a host of other events. And annually, there's also the gingerbread house to take care of. Susan Morrison, the executive pastry chef, once said in an interview that her day-to-day job work profile includes looking after the desserts for White House events.

White House Exec. Pastry Chef Susan Morrison displays a dessert for tonight's Nordic State Dinner. pic.twitter.com/AcikBmGh0g — White House History (@WhiteHouseHstry) May 13, 2016

But once a year there's the stress and pressure of building an impressive gingerbread house. In 2015, Susan Morrison and her team of five built a 475lb dark-chocolate laden gingerbread house that had been in the works for 11 months. Too much? Not really, considering the White House expects about 60,000 guests coming through the house during any holiday season. The house was a part of White House holiday decorations looked after by First Lady Michelle Obama.

Ready round the clock

As a rule, White House chefs can't mute their mobile phones. What if the President needs a 2 a.m meal? When the President is in the building, the kitchen staff is on standby. Period. Pastry chef Bill Yosses said during one of his interviews with a publication, "In theory, we were working 24/7."

State dinners need to be stately



Technically speaking, state dinners are held to honor a reigning monarch or the head of a government. Hundreds of people can attend the White House state dinners and if the past interviews of the former chefs are anything to go by, they are the most stressful banquets to cook and serve for.

As for the by now widely reported state dinner rules, it's a known thing that second portions are never offered, but of course, will be served if a guest requests them. Delays are unheard of in the White House. No more than 55 minutes may elapse from when the first course is placed to when the last course is served. Did you also know chefs can request ingredients, but the ingredients aren't directly delivered to the White House. They're sent to some other government building to maintain secrecy and security.

First Lady hires and fires the executive chef



The top job in the kitchen staff is in the hands of the First Lady. White House executive chef has an incredible number of responsibilities, starting from feeding the First Family and every official guest of the White House and private guests of the First Family. And though the rules aren't nearly finished (they haven't nearly got started actually) there's another one that's enough to give an idea about what it is to be an employee of the White House. No social media, no matter how many followers you have.