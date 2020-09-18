Retired IP officer Julio Ribeiro had recently issued a statement questioning the Delhi police and their action against 'peaceful protestors'. Now, 26 retired IPS officers have come out in support of the Delhi police in a statement.

The statement says that the Delhi Police have the right to investigate the matter and should be to able to hold custody of those they need to question to get to the bottom of things.

Retired police officers issue statement supporting the Delhi police

Julio Ribeiro had called for a fair probe into the Delhi riots in 2020. The matter escalated when Umar Khalid was arrested in connection to the riots. The arrest of protestors in the Delhi riots violence case has caused an uproar.

Now, in defense of the Delhi police, 26 retired IPS officers have come forward in a statement issued on 18th September. It reads:

We, the former Police Officers, having devoted our lifetimes to serve in different capacities all over India, are surprised at the conduct of a few fellow Ex-Police Officers led by Mr Julio Francis Ribeiro IPS (Retd) of Maharshtra Cadre. At the outset, Mr. Ribeiro, who colned the famous phrase 'BULLET FOR A BULLET' while working on deputation in the militancy ridden Punjab, should not have supported such kind of anti-India expression and communal narrative. He and his associates who have come out to support people like Umar Khalid who is known to have given the slogan,"Bharat ki barbadi tak jang rahegi", very well know that there is a due process of law, and there is no one above the law. The Delhi Police has every right and duty to investigate the role of any such person, and custodial investigation is a part of due process of law. The accused has his rights under the law to seek anticipatory bail or regular bail, as the case may be, and the right to a fair trial where he can prove himself innocent. A section of former police officers cannot usurp for themselves the office of Presiding Officers of the Courts to declare anyone innocent and try to put the police force in bad light. These officers have no right to suspect or question the integrity and professionalism of their successors in the Indian Police Service, and in turn demoralise them. Such posturing and adverse commentary by such officers may demotivate the police officers and dilute their firm resolve to act against the criminals, inctuding those who incite communal divide in India by instigating riots. We, the Former Police Officers disapprove any statements or gestures by any motivated group of former police officers, which is aimed at defaming the Police Force and its serving officers, who are performing their duty day and night at great personal risk for the safety of general public."

The 26 retired IPS officers urged that the Delhi Police should be given the support and encouragement it needs to carry out the investigation into the Delhi riots. They pointed out that the accused may apply for anticipatory bail and there is due process of law to be followed.

The investigation into the riots continues amid debates.