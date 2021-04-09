In a shocking development, Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 contestant Chaitra Kottur, who married her beau Nagarjuna recently, tried to kill herself by drinking phenyl. She is currently being treated at a private hospital in Kolar.

Going by the reports, Chaitra Kottur tried to take her life at her house in Kolar at 5 am on Thursday, 8 April. Her condition is stable and she is on the recovery path. Before trying to take the extreme step, the actress-writer blamed her husband for breaking her trust, while raising a couple of questions.

What's in the Video?

"People are playing with our lives. I believed in you, fell in love and married you which is the biggest mistake of my life. My life is ruined. Did I ever ask you what's your worth? How much do you earn? What is the source of your income? Had I not assure you that we would together clear the debts in case if you have any?" Chaitra Kottur said in the video even as she uncontrollably cried.

She adds, "I had clearly told my intentions to get married to you several times. If you are not serious about the relationship you should have left then. Why did you stick to the relationship? Why did you give me false hopes? Why did you play with my life?"

The Controversial Marriage

The former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant tied the knot in a simple event at Byatarayanapura Ganapathi Temple in Bengaluru in the presence of her family members on 28 February. However, the groom's family alleged her of forcefully marrying him by issuing threats.

Later, his family members filed a complaint against her at the Women's Police Station in Kolar. The cops advised both the families to hold talks instead of indulging in mudslinging acts. However, the groom remained firm stating that he marry her against her will.

Whereas she claimed that they have been dating for over a year and he was being brain-washed by his family asking him not to marry her.