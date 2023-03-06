Saif Ali Khan broke his silence over the paparazzi incident that happened at 2 AM on March 2. The 'Chef' actor clarified that he will not be taking legal action against the paparazzi and denied the reports of firing his guard.

"The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things. However, the fact is that they did barge inside private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it's their right to do that, and this is wrong behaviour and everyone needs to be in limits. We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line?," he said.

The actor was returning home with his wife Kareena Kapoor after a party at Malaika Arora's to celebrate her mother Joyce's 70th birthday. A video clip went viral where the couple was being clicked inside their building and Saif was heard saying, "Come into our bedroom".

"That is why I made the comment about the bedroom because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it's utterly ridiculous. The paps shooting the children, while they are doing extra curricular classes or any class, all this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn. And that's all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth. And that's all I have to say, thank you," Saif said in a statement.

On the professional front, Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor will next be seen in Adipurush, playing Raavan. The film is based on Ramayan and also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has been busy with several projects, including 'The Devotion Of Suspect X' along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and Hansal Mehta's next that is tentatively titled 'The Buckingham Murders'. She is also set to start shooting for 'The Crew' in March along with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.