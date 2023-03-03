Saif Ali Khan has time and again expressed his displeasure of being clicked near his building with his family. Once again on Thursday evening, the 'Chef' actor sarcastically snapped back at the paparazzi when they chased him and Kareena Kapoor to their building.

"Ek kaam kariye hamaare bedroom mein aajaiye (Do one thing, come to our bedroom)," said Saif with a smile and shut the building door. The couple was returning home from Malaika Arora's mother's 70th birthday party. While Saif chose to dress in a black kurta, Kareena looked ravishing in a little black dress.

SAIF ALI KHAN ON INDIA'S GROWING PAPARAZZI CULTURE

In a 2019 interview, Saif Ali Khan had spoken about the growing paparazzi culture in the country, it was also then that he claimed to be left wondering why the media would be so interested in Taimur Ali Khan's life. "The media's constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, and people like it, and I am okay with it. But I won't be interested in someone else's kids so much. On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile, but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid? I don't understand," he had said

On the professional front, Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor will next be seen in Adipurush, playing Raavan. The film is based on Ramayan and also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

'Adipurush' Release Postponed

Some people criticized and trolled the film when the teaser dropped. Director Om Raut had also reacted to the trolling and said he was "disheartened" by the reaction to the 'Adipurush' teaser. "I was disheartened but not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium. You can cut it down to some extent, but can't bring it down to a mobile phone, that's an environment I can't control," he said.

Now, so far, it was reported that the Prabhas starrer mythological action film will release on January 12, 2023, on the occasion of Sankranti. But it seems that the film release has been postponed to summer 2023. However, the exact date of release has not been confirmed yet nor the makers have issued any official statement on the same.