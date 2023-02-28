Kareena Kapoor Khan never goes wrong with her fashion choices. Be it desi couture or sensual LBDs, Bebo knows how to ace any look. On Tuesday, February 28, the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actress was spotted by the paps outside her Mumbai residence as she left in her car.

Kareena was dressed in a pink tank top and denim and complimented her uber-cool look with black shades. Though she looked quite fashionable in her casual look, a section of netizens was not that impressed with Kareena Kapoor. And soon, the trolling began. Some of the users even bodyshamed her and slammed the actress for not wearing an innerwear beneath the top.

Netizens troll Kareena: "Face se javan hai baki niche se budhi"

As soon as the video of the In a video the 42-year-old actress was shared on a paparazzo's Instagram account, one user said, "Kitni gandi lag rehi yeh," while another wrote, "Iska boobs kidhar gaya?" A third comment read, "She doesn't wear bra or what." One user commented, "Bina bra ke ghum rehi besharam". Another netizen said, "Face se javan hai baki niche se budhi".

On the professional front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has been busy with several projects, including 'The Devotion Of Suspect X' along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and Hansal Mehta's next that is tentatively titled 'The Buckingham Murders'. She is also set to start shooting for 'The Crew' in March along with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Apart from these, the actress is also rumoured to make her production debut soon with a film that will reportedly be made by Balaji Telefilms and Mahana Film.