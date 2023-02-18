The pressure is high on Baahubali star Prabha, quite literally! His next release would be the Hindu mythology drama Adipurush which is likely to hit the screens on June 16, 2023. The film is an onscreen adaptation of Ramayan--Prabhas will appear as Ram, Kirti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The teaser of Adipurush was unveiled in a star-studded grand event in Lord Rama's birthplace Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh last October. However, it didn't go well with the netizens and became a laughing stock on social media due to bad VFX. Directed by Om Raut, the film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 Cr.

Prabhas' most-awaited gangster drama Salaar will arrive on September 28. Helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF Fame, the film also stars Prithviraj and Shruti Haasan in key roles. There is a buzz that Prabhas will make a dual appearance in two different eras.

Rebelstar #Prabhas upcoming movies release dates as of now :#Adipurush 16 June 2023#Salaar 28 Sep 2023#ProjectK 12 Jan 2024



3 movies in seven months if everything goes well ?



Thoughts ? ? pic.twitter.com/l3ERt5qifl — Prabhas Trends™ (@TrendsPrabhas) February 18, 2023

Next on the line is Project K, which is expected to be India's most expensive film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will make their Telugu debut with this stylish flick. Director Ashwin recently approached Anand Mahindra for help in making futuristic vehicles for this sci-fi thriller. The team just dropped the first-look poster and sealed its release date as January 12, 2024.

Ever since the stupendous hit of Baahubali, Prabhas has been undergoing a rough patch in the industry. With 1200 crores riding on his shoulders, there is enormous pressure on the star to deliver a hit.