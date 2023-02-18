And here is the big news! If all goes well, we will soon see Major Kabir in full action again. Yes, Yashraj Productions are set to make the second instalment of Hrithik's action entertainer War.

There are reports that Aditya Chopra and Sridhar Raghavan have finished the scripting of the film and the shoot is likely to begin later this year. The sequel will be a part of the YashRaj Spy Universe; it would be interesting to see whether Pathaan or Tiger will make a special appearance.

As soon as the news hit the social media platforms, fans immediately raised request on a possible face off between Jim (played by John Abharam) and Kabir. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War released in 2019 and turned out to be a huge blockbuster. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller grossed Rs. 320 crore at the box office.

#HrithikRoshan to be back as #Major #Kabir in #war2

Film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year... Can't wait for this one ????will be interesting to see who will make a cameo in #YRFSpyUniverse biggie - #Pathaan or #Tiger? pic.twitter.com/kwzLS3qSp7 — Ganesh Aaglave (@ganeshaaglave17) February 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which is also a part of the spy universe, will hit the screens for Diwali 2023. The film will once again feature Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist. The sequel is directed by Maneesh Sharma.