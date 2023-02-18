A glimpse of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most-awaited web series Heeramandi is here. The exquisite look of key characters, played by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh was revealed. Produced by Netflix, the series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series will have a blend of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans).

The caption on the post shared by Netflix India and Bhansali Productions read: "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can't wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of Heeramandi. Coming soon." The series promises to have SLB's signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining period for India. Like all of his earlier creations, this series will also have unique compositions and music.

During a sit-down discussion, Netflix's Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and the Devdas director exchanged insights on the global storytelling scenarios and creative collaborations. "Creative freedom and experimenting with new concepts are crucial to making lasting, memorable stories that transport audiences to new worlds. Netflix has been at the forefront of partnering with storytellers in creating breakthrough, iconic stories that have stood the test of time," the director said. In praise of Bhansali's vision, Sarandos said, "At Netflix, we take pride in partnering with the best creators from around the world. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a true visionary, and we are thrilled to collaborate with him."