Ajith's Pongal release Thunivu has completed 25 successful days in theatres. The film opened to positive responses alike from fans and critics. According to tradebuzz, the film has made 300 Cr worldwide and has entered the profit zone. Now, the latest buzz is that Thunivu will make it's OTT premiere on February 8 on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giants. Manju Warrier plays a key role in the film. This is Ajith's third outing with Vinoth after Nerkonda Paaravai and Valimai. Thunivu is a racy thriller based on a banking scam. A gangster group with the help of police and other powerful people plots to rob a bank but to their surprise, a heist group led by a fierce mystery man (Ajith) is already on the mission. Referred to as DareDevil, he takes control of the bank along with his assistant Kanmani (Manju Warrier). When police try to track this crazy guy, they sense big trouble fuming. Who is the mystery man and why is he doing it?

Meanwhile, there is a little confusion regarding AK 62. Earlier, Vignesh Shivan was supposed to direct the project however the latest buzz is that the actor has roped in Magizh Thirumeni for the job. The buzz is that the Vignesh Shivan-project is a big-budget venture that would require a lot of planning and time. On the other hand, Ajith wants to do a quick project which can hit the screens for Deepavali. There are also reports that Ajith is not impressed with the final script and has asked the director to rework on it.