We have already reported that Ajith will team up with Vignesh Shivan for his next outing. Tentatively titled AK 62, the film is likely to go on floors soon. According to rumours, Ajith will play the role of an organic farmer who takes up a social cause and fight against corporates and politicians for his cause.

Trisha, who is basking in the glory of Ponniyin Selvan, is rumoured to play the leading lady. Now it looks like the film will have two heroines and the team has approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play the lead. There is a buzz that Ash is highly impressed with the script and her role, however, she is yet to sign on the dotted line.

However, it now looks like the project has been put on hold by its makers Lyca Productions. Ak 62 will now be directed by Magizh Thirumeni and will be a quickie. The buzz is that the Vignesh Shivan-project is a big-budget venture that would require a lot of planning and time.

On the other hand, Ajith wants to do a quick project which can hit the screens for Deepavali. There is a buzz that Ajith is not impressed with the final script and has asked the director to rework on it.

It is also reported that Vijay teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is a resin for the change. The Mankatha actor wants to star in a content-rich subject raising speculations on a possible Ajith-Vijay clash again for the festive season.

As soon as the news broke, #JusticeForVigneshShivanstarted trending on social media. However, it is learned that the Ajith-Vignesh union is likely to happen for AK 63. Other reports said the director travelled to London (where Ajith is holidaying with his family) to convince him. With rumour mills churning out back-to-back, all we can do is wait for an official update from the makers.