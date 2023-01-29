All eyes are on the sequel of Pushpa! With sky-high expectations, the makers have reworked the script completely to make it more enthralling. The Pushpa craze is not restricted to India, it has become a global phenomenon. Allu Arjun and Rashmika will once again pair up for this action thriller. The first part ended with Pushpa marrying Srivalli and Shekhawat (Fahadh) plotting revenge against them for the insult. The sequel will focus on Pushpa's emotional journey.

However, there is a buzz that due to the delay in the shooting schedule, Fahadh Faasil might opt out of the sequel to fulfill his prior commitments. Talking at a press meet ahead of the release of his production Thankam in Kochi, the actor rubbished rumours of quitting Pushpa. He further added that he would start shooting for the sequel later this year. Allu Arjun has already begun the shooting of Pushpa: The Rule in Vizag.

Well, this is not the first time Pushpa rumours are hitting the headlines. Earlier, there was a buzz that Srivalli (Rashmika) would die in the second part of the franchise. However, producer Y Ravi Shankar saved fans from heartbreak by thrashing the reports as fake news. In a recent interview with a popular online media, the producer called the speculations fake. He also confirmed that Srivalli will be alive in the sequel.

Pushpa grossed a whopping Rs 365 crores at the box office. The film's performance in the Hindi belt took the industry by a surprise.