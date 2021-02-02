Hollywood actor and singer Evan Rachel Wood, who has spoken publicly about being a survivor of sexual and physical violence, said on Monday took to Instagram and revealed that she had been abused by the rock musician Marilyn Manson.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Eavan Rachel Wood who gained fame for her performance in Jonathan Nolan's Westworld began acting at a young stage. She had been nominated for Golden Globe in 2017 and has also worked in the 2003 drama Thirteen. She was 19, and Marilyn Manson was 38 when they publicly announced their engagement.

Marilyn Manson denies charges

After a buzz on social media, Marilyn Manson denied all that had been said about him. "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

This has not been the first time when Manson had been accused of being abusive. In the year 2018, actress Charlyne Yi had accused Manson of harassment in a series of tweets which were later deleted. In September 2020, Dan Cleary, who worked as an assistant for Manson for several years, wrote on Twitter that he had witnessed the singer being abusive.