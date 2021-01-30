Sex and the City will be back on television with a limited series that will reunite, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. A report in Vanity Fair stated that new writers have been hired for the show to bring in more diversity in the mini-series which will include life experiences, political world view and social world view.

During her interaction with the media, Sarah Jessica Parker stated that the entire COVID 19 situation will obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city these characters live in. "And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

No replacement for Samantha Jones

While talking about Kim Catrall, (the actress who played Samantha Jones), Parker commented that there won't be any replacement for her character in the reboot version. She had earlier told TMZ, "We're not looking to create a fourth character. We have New York City as the fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters we are super excited about."

Samantha Jones had been one of the most important characters in the Sex And The City franchise. For the longest time, Kim Catrall and Sarah Jessica Parker had not been on the best of terms with each other, although they played best friends on screen. Out of all the cast members, Kim had been least interested in participating in a reboot of Sex And The City.

Sex And The City had been a popular television series in the late 90s and early 20s about four women based in New York. Each of them had troubled lives, but when the four best friends got together for brunch, drinks and dinner, life got easier for all of them.

Various Indian series and films such as Four More Shots Please, Veere Di Wedding, had been largely adapted from this popular franchise.