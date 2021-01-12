This might be an unpopular opinion but the most attractive woman in The Sex and The City was not Carrie Bradshaw. Not when you have spent at least four seasons with her. She is like a 40-year-old woman trapped in the body of an entitled teenager. One of the reasons, it was easier to tolerate her than the presence of her friends Miranda Hobbes, Charolette York, and Samantha Jobes, who decreased the level of toxicity in Carrie.

The series was filmed in the 90s yet till date fans demand reboot of the series. Later, the fans were rewarded with two films based on the series. It was a brutally honest show about the busy lives of single women living in New York. Be it anal sex, homosexuality, or pregnancy, these women talked about their personal lives in detail. We saw it unfolding through the eyes of Carrie Bradshaw. But it's time we accept that it was Samantha Jones and not Carrie Bradshaw who was the real entertainer.

'I need something that'll make a guy cum in his pants as soon as he sees me'

In a circle where everyone either wants to get married, promoted, or become parents, Samantha chose to listen to her heart and obey the commands of her genitals. It's not every day when you meet a woman who knows exactly what she wants and goes out there to live life on her own terms. She was unapologetically sexy and never compromised with her awesomeness.

Carrie just couldn't come out from her teen years, Miranda was slightly judgemental, Charlotte was a typical white woman with husband and children, and Samantha was the total IT girl. She was sexually liberated, financially independent and remained loyal with her group of friends. She loved sex and screamed her heart about it even during her trip to Abu Dhabi. She did not let a bunch of conservative men from the country pass judgement on her for being sexually liberated and that was indeed the bravest thing we watched in 2010 when the second part of the film had released.

The non-judgemental friend, who was always right

Samantha Jones indeed had an enviable life. Be it homosexual or heterosexual, she did it all. The only time she used labels was on her couture, but never on her friends and neither on her neighbours too. She had the ability to be a street person as well as the classy lady of the high society. Even in her relationship with Maria, she made an effort on her own.

To quote her, she was truly fabulous! Now imagine Sex and the City without the woman who actually experimented with sex with every man (and a few women) in the city of New York.