Harry Styles is a 90s kid, who is famous for the most unproblematic reasons. Some may or may not have loved his association with One Direction but Harry clearly knows that being a celebrity does not make him go above laws. Although he had been a popular face for quite some time, it was in 2021 when he made his debut as an actor in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. Nolan, who is usually a traditional, dedicated filmmaker, had earlier revealed in a separate interview that he had no idea that Styles had been a famous person before appearing in his film. That wasn't the only time. As the singer/songwriter turns a year older today, here are the most needful details you need to hear about him.

Consent. Consent. And Consent.

During the shoot of his music video, Watermelon Sugar the director had asked him to touch the model Ephrana's hair. He only did that after taking her consent. The model later shared this during a live session.

Ephrata, a model from the #WatermelonSugar music video, talking about her experience with Harry on set on her Instagram Live. (via @tickIisharry) pic.twitter.com/AmsCBXQ9vx — HSD? (@hsdaily) May 18, 2020

When he contributed his voice for stress relief

When he had no qualms about wearing a pink ballet suit, even before a famous television interview.

When he had no qualms about his costume at the Met Gala.

Harry Styles has been named as one of the best dressed celebrities at Met Gala 2019 by Vogue, Forbes, GQ, The Cut, Vanity Fair, Refinery 29, The Hollywood Reporter, Esquire, Fashionista, Variety, E!News, Teen Vogue, Vulture, and more. pic.twitter.com/qkqSbONjc4 — Harry Styles Charts (@TheHSCharts) May 7, 2019

When he parted ways with fame and chose to look out for a stranger's dog.

I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy. Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy pic.twitter.com/B5bQ7PQYdI — Rory Carroll (@rorydcarroll) January 9, 2020

He even wrote an entire song about the necessities of being kind.

Happy Birthday, Harry! Please stay this way!