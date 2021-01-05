Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were recently spotted holding hands at the singer's agent's wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. In the released pictures, Harry Styles was spotted holding one hand with Olivia and carries a tumbler full of alcohol in the other.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have definitely fueled the dating rumor, but have not confirmed it. However, it is being speculated that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde may have fallen for each other on the set of her upcoming psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, where Styles is portraying the role of Jack.

Until it is officially reported that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are a couple, let's have a look at their dating history.

Harry Styles' dating history:

Harry Styles' most recent relationship was with Victoria's Secret model Camille Row. Rumors started to swirl after fans spotted Harry's voice in one of Camille's Instagram stories. It was reported back then that Harry has allegedly introduced the celebrated model to his family. However, their relationship faded after a year of being together.

The 26-year-old Styles dated television presenter Caroline Flack when he was only 17 years old. Their relationship stirred controversy in the entertainment circle as she was fourteen years his senior.

It was also reported that Harry Styles briefly dated singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in 2012, leading to several speculations that both Taylor and Harry wrote songs for each other.

Harry Styles, who was recently in the news for his controversial Vogue cover photoshoot, was connected to model Kiko Mizuhara in 2019. Kiko, however, quickly shut down the dating rumors by tweeting that she has never met the former One Direction singer.

That being said, Kiko was then spotted at Harry Styles' 25th birthday party in Tokyo.

Harry Styles' most talked-about relationship was with Keeping Up With the Kardashian star, Kendall Jenner. Rumors of their romance first circulated in 2013 when they were spotted on several dates.

Olivia Wilde's dating history:

When Olivia was only 19 years old, she got married to Tao Ruspoli -- an Italian filmmaker. The couple announced they are separating in 2011 and the actress filed for divorce on March 3, 2011.

In November 2011, Olivia began dating actor, comedian, and screenwriter Jason Sudeikis. They got engaged in 2013 but got separated at the beginning of 2020.