Harry Styles has won the hearts of millions of his fans after he became the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue magazine. The "Sign of The Times" singer had to face a lot of media backlash, including from several right-wing supporters. Now a US television network news host tried to take a jib at Harry Styles but the karma instantly hit him as fans started a hashtag on Twitter, mainly to diss the network.

Raymond Arroyo, the TV news anchor recently talked about the things that he didn't wish to see in the year 2021. The reporter's style sense is a joy to witness, however, the words he used to talk about Harry Styles' didn't go too well with the singer's fans.

In the released snippet, Arroyo says the following:

"Harry Styles, please stick to Armani men's wear or at least pants. The gender-bending wardrobe is not edgy or artistic. You look ridiculous and you're not breaking any new ground. David Bowie did this, decades before you were ever conceived. And the perils are really bad," he is heard saying.

damn i knew fox news were clowns but wow they were asking to be attacked for this #foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/0bTbrUcpaM — ً saheli²⁸ ? (@91INZAYN) December 30, 2020

Fans react

As soon as the snippet started trending, fans of Harry Styles started to troll the anchor for his mean words and slammed him with the hashtag #FoxNewsJerksOffToHarryStyles.

"I know this man did not just come for harry styles.... fix your hairline then maybe we can talk," one posted and another said, "Damn I knew Fox news were clowns but wow they were asking to be attacked for this."

A third posted, "Fox News is either so desperate for viewers that they are using Harry for clout or are just a bunch of ignorant bigots. probably both. definitely both. #foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles."

Check out other such reactions on Twitter:

Controversy on Harry Styles' Vogue Cover:

Harry Styles amazed everyone after he got featured wearing a ball gown. For Vogue, the singer also wore dresses and skirts.

Harry Styles Vogue cover has got a lot of media attention after he directly responded to Candace Owens's tweet in the wittiest way after Owens called to bring back 'manly men.' The singer shared one Instagram photo of himself wearing a powder blue suit and white blouse while eating a banana and captioned it, "Bring Back manly men."

Owens then posted another tweet in which she wrote, "When people try to tell me I don't have influence, and then @Harry_Styles dedicates an entire post to my tweet."