The 27-member EU parliamentary delegation arrived at Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, October 29. The EU parliamentarians will be allowed to visit Srinagar only while their visit to Kupwara region has been cancelled.

This is the first visit by a foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35(A) - that give the state a host of special rights. The MPs will be staying in Hotel Lalit where they will meet civil society members and Governor and his advisors. The MPs will also visit Dal Lake.

However, the MPs visiting J&K are from far-right parties. Only three of the 27 MPs belong to the Left or liberal parties. Six French MPs are from Le Pen's National Front, all six Polish MPs are from the ruling far-right party and four British MPs are from the Brexit party.

While the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has maintained its narrative on scrapping Article 370, it wants to give an international body to see the ground situation in Kashmir themselves. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the EU parliamentary panel and told them that urgent action is needed against those supporting and also sponsoring terrorism. PM Modi hoped that the visit of the foreign leaders to J&K will give them a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity in J&K and Ladakh.

