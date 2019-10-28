At least six people were injured after suspected terrorists hurled a grenade on civilians at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Monday, October 28.

The injured are reported to be critical and have been admitted to a hospital in Srinagar.

The Kashmir Police have cordoned off the area and have launched a search operation.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police said, "#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade on #civilians at #BusStand #Sopore. 6 #civilians sustained #injuries. Information is preliminary in nature.

@JmuKmrPolice."

Second grenade attack in 48 hours

This is the second grenade attack in the last two days in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on Saturday, at least four security personnel were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)