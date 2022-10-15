Esha Deol and Amrita Rao's fight on the sets of one of their films will remain one of the worst fights between co-stars. It was during the shooting of Pyare Mohan, things got so ugly between the two actresses that Esha slapped Amrita Rao. Amrita had reportedly abused Esha following which, in the heat of the moment, Esha had slapped the latter.

As per reports, even Hema Malini had supported the Deol girl's decision of slapping the Vivaah star. As per a report in Indian Express, Esha had said in an interaction, "Kisi ne agar kuch galat kiya aur hum baaton se unhe samjha nahi paate hain, toh...(If someone did something wrong, and we are unable to make them understand in words, then..."

Hema Malini's take

To which, Hema Malini had interrupted and said, "Dekhiya, agar koi galat baatein kehte rehte hain aur samjhaane ke baad bhi nahi samjhte hain toh kuch alag dhang se samjhana padta hai (See, if someone is using bad language and unable to mend their ways even after constantly reminding them, then they need to be explained differently)."

Esha's reaction

Esha had revealed that Amrita had even apologized later for her behaviour. "Yes, I slapped Amrita. One day after pack-up, she abused me in front of my director, Indra Kumar and my cameraman and I thought that was totally out of line. To protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her," the Dhoom actress said.

"I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point in time. I just stood up for myself and my dignity. She realised what she had done and apologised to me and I forgave her. Now, things are fine between us," Esha had told TOI in 2005.