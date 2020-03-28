Bollywood has seen some of the worst fights and some of these catfights left us totally shocked. And one such catfight was between Amrita Rao and Esha Deol. Yes, the two were involved in a catfight and it turned as ugly and worse as you can imagine. The incident happened when the two were shooting for Pyare Mohan.

Amrita Rao and Esha Deol have always portrayed shy, demure girls on screen. However, what you would read about the next, is going to leave you quite shocked. During the shooting of Pyare Mohan, things got so ugly between the two actresses that Esha slapped Amrita Rao. Esha had revealed that Amrita had something nasty about her, which the actress couldn't take and in a fit-of-rage, slapped the Vivaah actress. She also revealed that Amrita later apologised to her and she even forgave her.

Slap gate episode

"Yes, I slapped Amrita. One day after pack-up, she abused me in front of my director, Indra Kumar and my cameraman and I thought that was totally out of line. To protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her. I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point in time. I just stood up for myself and my dignity. She realised what she had done and apologised to me and I forgave her. Now, things are fine between us," Esha had told TOI in 2005.

Amrita had also opened up about the whole episode and said, "It's unfair to blame her but I don't want to say anything more. It's a closed chapter for me."

After marriage

