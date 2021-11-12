Esha Deol recently shared a sensuous picture of herself in just a shirt. And father Dharmendra was one of the first ones to react to the picture. Esha might have been away from films but hasn't gone away from the spotlight. The diva continues to be in the limelight and the number of her fans and followers never diminishes.

The picture

Amid all this, Esha shared a picture of herself in a white shirt. She tied her hair in a neat bun and captioned the image as, "Nothing you wear is more important than your smile." To this, father Dharmendra was the first ones to react. He wrote, "Love you baby." The picture was flooded with comments like "beautiful", "white beauty", "so graceful" and more.

Dharmendra - Hema's different styles of parenting

Hema Malini had once revealed that Dharmendra didn't want Esha to join the film industry and become an actress. Hema had revealed that Dharmendra was quite conservative and protective about his daughters and didn't want them under the spotlight. But, it was Hema who put her foot down and made sure Esha gets to do what she wanted. And eventually, even Dharmendra came to terms with it.

"Initially he was so conservative that I was shocked! He would tell the girls not to wear short tops with tight-fitting jeans, and I would be like no, you live in an ancient time! If the girls were dressing up or applying makeup, it was a natural thing to do at their age. As a father, he used to be vexed that the girls would join the film line. So sometimes I had to intervene and tell him not to interfere in all this," Hema had told The Good Housekeeping magazine.