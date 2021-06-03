It might have been decades since we saw Dharmendra on the big screen, but that hasn't had any impact on his fanbase. From the younger to the older; people of all generations and age group have always been a fan of the legendary actor. And with the Sholay actor sharing matters close to his heart on social media, the love for him has just doubled.

Dharmendra has always maintained that he has always been a man who thinks from his heart. One, who wears his heart on his sleeves, Dharam ji, recently shared a heart-warming song on social media. He was recorded singing the song from the golden era. However, it was his caption that left many overwhelmed. The actor, while sharing the video of him singing the song, wrote, "Coronavirus se darr ke nahin gaa raha .... Halaat to aise hi hain...........,.........Talat ki meethi awaaz mein Dalip sahab par Arzoo mein filmaaya gaya ye mera favourite gaana hai (Not singing fearing corona.. the situation is such. Song in Talat's sweet voice and featured on Dilip Kumar from Arzoo a song that's my favourite).

Dharmendra also keeps giving us a glimpses into his beautiful farmhouse. Sharing another picturesque video of his farmhouse, the actor was spotted massaging his head. He wrote, "Good Morning Friends. Almond oil massage is good in the morning." In another social media post, the actor was seen riding a tractor. He gave everyone a glimpse of his farmland and the crop.

"Friends, mehnatkashi hai meri ye .... pathreli dharti pe kheeti.....Hatheeli pe sarson jamana ....kamaal ye .....ladkpan mein hi aa gaya tha (this is my hardwork.. on barren land growing mustard.. learnt it when I was young)," he wrote. There were reports stating that Hema Malini and Dharmendra have not met each-other ever since the pandemic.