Esha Deol had no idea about Dharmendra's first marriage up until she was in fourth standard. The Dhoom actress revealed the same in Hema Malini's biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. Esha expressed how she was in shock when a friend asked her about having two mothers when she was in fourth standard.

How Esha found out

Esha added that while she called it 'rubbish' in front of the classmate who had asked her the same, she came home to ask the same to her mother. However, Hema Malini didn't try to hide the truth from Esha which left her shocked. "At that point of time, my mom decided to tell me the truth. Imagine, we were in the fourth standard and had no idea about anything. Nowadays kids are much smarter," she said in the book.

Hema revealed the truth

So, that was when I understood that my mother had married someone who was already married to another lady and that they also had a family. But frankly speaking, I never felt bad about it. Till today, I don't think there is anything wrong with it. And I give full credit to my parents for not making us ever feel uncomfortable," she further mentioned.

Esha added that every time she would visit her friends, she would see both set of parents around the kid. But because of Dharmendra's absence, just the presence of a mother seemed normal to them and felt content with that. While the equation between Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha and Ahana Deol wasn't the most cordial one earlier; things seem to have become better now.

It was after the success of Gadar 2 that both Esha and Ahana penned congratulatory notes for their brother. The two sisters were even seen at the success bash of the film. On Koffee with Karan, Sunny called them his 'family' and added that the equation would always be there.