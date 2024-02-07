Confirming the ongoing buzz regarding their separation, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have officially parted ways. The couple shared a joint statement announcing their decision to head for splitsville. The two, however, remain committed to the well being of their two daughters – Miraya and Radhya. The couple have announced their separation after almost 12 years of being married.

Joint statement

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani got married in an elaborate ceremony in Mumbai in 2012. The decision to separate has been mutual, the couple claims. "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected," their joint statement to TOI reads.

What fuelled the rumours

Rumour mills were abuzz with reports of their separation after Bharat remained from Esha's social media platform for a long time. His absence from Hema Malini's 75th birthday party further fuelled the separation rumours. The news of their official separation comes barely a few days after a reddit post with Bharat being spotted with a mystery woman started doing the rounds.

In her memoir, Esha Deol had revealed that her second pregnancy was unplanned and that it took a toll on their relationship. Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter had revealed that she was unable to give time to her husband owing to being occupied with motherhood and it did affect their relationship. However, the couple wished each other on their anniversary last year.