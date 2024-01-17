It's the season of weddings, and celebs are tying the knot with their loved ones and long-term beau and bae. Recently, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took nuptial vows with Nupur Shikhare. Their wedding festivities lasted for four to five days in Udaipur and in Mumbai, they hosted a star-studded reception.

Meanwhile, amid Bollywood weddings, there is trouble in Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol's marital life. Esha Deol tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani in June 2012, if reports are to be believed. Esha Deol and Bharat are on the verge of divorce.

This is how their separation rumours sparked online

Their separation rumours sparked after a recent viral Reddit post.

A Reddit user claimed that Esha and Bharat may have parted ways, as the actress has not shared much about her husband on social media of late.

Rumours are rife that Esha is spending more time with her mom, Hema Malini, and her daughters and also celebrating major festivals with them.

"She was seen alone at Diwali parties too. She always attended the party with Bharat. Also, she didn't host any Diwali party this year," wrote a user on Reddit.

Another wrote, "Not sure if it has been on the subreddit yet, Esha Deol and her husband are separating, he was just at a New Year party at an apartment in Bangalore."

Bharat also didn't attend Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration.

However, Esha and Bharat still follow each other on Instagram. Esha and Bharat haven't yet spoken about it.

About Bharat and Esha

Bharat and Esha both studied in different schools, and they crossed paths during an inter-school competition. Earlier, in an interview with News18, while talking about her love story, the actress said, "I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and Bharat was studying at Learner's Academy in Bandra. That was one school that had good-looking boys in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade which was hosted by my school. I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. I had braces back then. I always say he truly loved me with braces on. He found me cute."

She added, "Talking was quite difficult back then. At the moment, it was innocence and admiration. That was beautiful. During college, we stayed in touch, and when I turned 18, my professional career officially started. That is when we lost our connection''.

Esha and Bharat have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

Esha worked in films like 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum', 'Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, 'Hijack' and 'Pyare Mohan' among others. In 2019, she played the lead role in Ram Kamal Mukherjee's film, Cake Walk. She was seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness opposite Ajay Devgn.