The key Indian equity indices pared their initial gains on Tuesday, April 28, to trade on a flat note.

The Sensex had opened over 350 points higher at 32,101.91.

Shares of Indusind Bank surged 10 per cent following the private-sector lender's quarterly results after the bell on Monday.

Selling pressure was witnessed in FMCG, healthcare and energy stocks, while healthy buying took place in finance and banking stocks.

A mixed trend among the Asian stock markets also weighed on the Indian indices, analysts said.

At 10.19 am, Sensex was trading at 31,814.77, higher by 71.69 points or 0.23 per cent from the previous close of 31,743.08.

It has touched an intra-day high of 32,164.65 and a low of 31,661.34 points so far.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,296.85, higher by 4.55 points or 0.16 per cent from the previous close.

