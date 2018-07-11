India begin their three-match ODI series campaign in Trent Bridge against hosts England on Thursday, July 12.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The first ODI between India and England will start at 12:30 am local time and 5 pm IST.

Sony Six and Sony Six HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

1st ODI preview

India are heading into the series with a lot of confidence after their 2-1 win over the hosts in the recently-concluded T20I series. Both the bowling and the batting units thrived under pressure, especially in the series decider.

Virat Kohli's men will be hoping to continue the winning ways and extend the dominance over England ahead of the all-important five-match Test series. Notably, the Men in Blue haven't lost a bilateral ODI series since their 2015/16 tour of Australia.

In their last series, India demolished South Africa in the Rainbow Nation in a six-match series 5-1, thanks to wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The two shared 33 wickets between them, bamboozling the Proteas batsmen and picking wickets consistently in the middle overs.

Can Indian wrist-spinners trouble England?

Kohli will be hoping Kuldeep and Chahal repeat their magic in England over the next few days. However, the hosts have played wrist-spin better than any other international side, including India, since the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

The number one ODI side have scored at an impressive rate of 6.33 per over in the said period and at home the rate is even better at 6.95, according to ESPN Cricinfo. England batsmen have displayed fearlessness in white ball cricket and it has served them wonderfully well.

Eoin Morgan's men are also heading into the series on the back of a 6-0 whitewash against Australia last month. Their power-packed batting unit, consisting explosive batsmen of the likes of Jos Butler, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow and the captain himself, consistently scored in the excess of 300.

At Trent Bridge, the venue of tomorrow's ODI, England smashed the world record ODI total of 481 after tons from Hales and Bairstow.

England are expected to come hard at the Indian bowlers and the absence of Jasprit Bumrah comes as a big blow to the visitors. The Mumbai Indians pacer's expertise at the death will be missed, especially against the hosts who have been demolishing bowling line-ups in the last 10.

Team News

India are likely to play Umesh Yadav ahead of Shardul Thakur and Siddharth Kaul as the second new-ball bowler along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

On the other hand, KL Rahul, who carried on his imperious form into the T20I series, is expected to retain his spot at No. 3, thereby pushing captain Kohli to No. 4.

Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina and Shreyas Iyer will be battle for the remaining middle order spot and it seems the left-hander, who had replaced Ambati Rayudu after the latter failed to clear the yo-yo test, is likely to get the nod ahead of the other two.

India

Probable playing XI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

England will be hoping Ben Stokes hits peak form soon as their bowling unit looks weakened without the all-rounder's contribution. Test skipper Joe Root will also be looking to put behind the sufferings of the T20I series and come back strong in the 50-over format.

England

Probable playing XI: Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (wk), Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

