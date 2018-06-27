The official broadcaster of the India tour of England, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), has announced its all-star panel line-up and programming initiatives for the series, starting July 3. The full tour, spanning a little over two months, comprises three T20s, three ODIs and five Test matches which will be played across nine venues in the United Kingdom.

SPN's wraparound show Extraaa Innings comes back for the high-octane bilateral cricket series between two of the best cricket teams in the world with a whole new look. Apart from the rethought set design, the show will now feature personality-driven segments for a healthy dose of entertainment and increased fan engagement to bring the Indian touch to the analyses.

Showcasing pre, mid and post-match analyses of the tour, Extraaa Innings will feature expert insights from an impressive line-up of cricketing personalities like Sourav Ganguly, Ashish Nehra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Graeme Swann, Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Gaurav Kapur, Deep Dasgupta, Vivek Razdan and Alan Wilkins.

Ganguly expects a closely-fought series

Speaking about the much-anticipated tour, Ganguly said: "The conditions in England have proven to be tough for many Indian teams in the past. However, with the fantastic form of the team this year, I think we are in for a closely contested series.

"I have a lot of fond memories of playing in England and I can't wait to share my thoughts and engage with cricket fans throughout the tour as a commentator for SPN."

To ensure an unparalleled viewing experience for fans across India, the series will be broadcast with English and Hindi commentary on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3 channels, respectively.

The sports cluster of SPN also unveiled its marketing campaign 'Kya Hoga Iss Baar'. The 40-second campaign film has been inspired by the uncertainty that comes when India tours England. Every time India has toured England, the results have bordered on extreme. From ecstatic and memorable victories to forgettable defeats (especially in Tests), Indians have witnessed it all.

Rajesh Kaul, the president, distribution and sports business, Sony Pictures Network India, said: "Our aim is to ensure an enhanced viewing experience for our audience with an expert panel of Indian legends who have played the game of cricket and a new unique look for our flagship live studio show, Extraaa Innings."