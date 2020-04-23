Kendall Jenner seems to be coming out of her self-quarantine. Figuratively at least. The reality star took to Instagram and posted a bunch of sizzling bikini snaps to tease her fans. In the snaps, Kendall can be seen showing off her enviable figure in a barely-there two-piece as she frolicked in the water.

While in another she seems to be relaxing on a beach while rocking some killer shades. These snaps look to be from her pre-quarantine days. But hey she does looks gorgeous in them.

Reportedly, Kendall Jenner recently featured in a star-studded ad campaign for the Giambattista Valli collaboration with H&M.

'I love the dramatic yet accessible silhouettes; they make me feel powerful and effortless, which is what being fabulous is all about, in my opinion,' Kendall gushed of the collection to Harper's Bazaar. 'It's also the personal touches throughout the collection that make me really connect to the pieces. It's like wearing a little piece of Giamba himself,' she added.

Kendall has proved before that when it comes to business and fashion, she is not shy in shedding her clothes. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling. The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie. You can check out the video here: