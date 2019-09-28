Kendall Jenner sure knows how to party. The model was seen drinking out of a massive cup shaped like a male sex organ while celebrating Hailey Baldwin's bachelorette party.

Reportedly, the Kendall Jenner got into the spirit of the evening and flashed a grin as she took a slurp from the naughty container. The gang was pictured heading out in West Hollywood to mark Hailey's marriage to Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are already married. This will be their second wedding ceremony for family and friends. They reportedly started the evening with dinner at Ysabel before moving to Delilah nightclub where things started getting more raucous.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is not shy to lose her clothes when it comes to business. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling.

The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. And as the name suggests, Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie. Speaking of Hailey, she seems excited to be married to Justin Bieber again.

Speaking to Vogue about her relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey said:

"It's just that I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship.....I want people to know that. We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go. I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.'

She goes on to say that that's not what being married is. But there's something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Biber sure looked like they had fun. We wish them well. You can check out the pics here: