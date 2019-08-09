Huawei's annual Developer Conference is power-packed with announcements that are shaking the industry. While there's a lot of chatter about the all-new HarmonyOS, there's something far more interesting for existing Huawei and Honor users. Huawei announced Android 10 Q-based EMUI 10 and confirmed the rollout of the beta update to select devices.

Huawei took the wraps off the EMUI 10 and revealed that the upcoming Mate-series phones will be the first to receive the stable version of EMUI 10. But the good news is for those who currently own the P30 series, the P30 and P30 Pro, as they will receive EMUI 10 beta on 8 September.

Considering Huawei's response to EMUI 10 being a major milestone release for the company, it will come packed with a major overhaul over the current EMUI 9.1. Huawei has confirmed that the new UI will bring several anticipated features, including the dark mode and allow the third-party developer to use it on Huawei phones.

Huawei's EMUI 10 will also get a revamped interface, a new magazine lock-screen, and an always-on coloured display. EMUI 10 introduces HiCar, the company's version of Android Auto, which will be supported by over 30 car makers in over 120 car models.

Users can also expect fast and stable performance in the EMUI 10, seamless communication between devices, including drones, TVs and smartwatches. Huawei released a brief trailer that sums up the best qualities of EMUI 10 in the making.

Since Huawei P30 series will be the first ones to get treated with EMUI 10, even if it is in the public beta form, other users needn't be disappointed. The stable update rollout will cover a wider range of Huawei and Honor smartphones. Check out the complete list below:

Honor 8X

Honor 10

Honor 20

Honor 20i/20 Lite

Honor 20 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei P smart 2019

Huawei P smart+ 2019

Huawei P smart Z

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

For more updates on EMUI 10, stay tuned.