Huawei P30 Pro was launched in India this month and it has been in the news for all the good reasons so far. Whether it is zooming capability or low light performance, it is getting praise for its camera capabilities from users and critics alike. Other than the camera, the rest of the device is also a remarkable unit and the P30 Pro is presenting itself as a strong contender for being one of the better releases of 2019.

One of the features that were highly talked about during the P30 Pro launch is the capability to shoot video through the primary camera as well as the zoom lens simultaneously and it's called the dual-view camera mode or split screen video.

The Dual-view camera mode was not available out-of-the-box and was promised to be delivered through an OTA update. Now, the latest news is that the update has arrived through the EMUI 9.1.0.153 update, which is rolling out in China.

Dual-View Camera Mode

The Dual-view camera mode is a very interesting feature as it lets you record details on a subject as well as exhibit the context around the subject. In this mode, two rear cameras work simultaneously that allows you to watch the overall view and zoom into the object at the same time.

Huawei P30 Pro in its full glory

Huawei P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with support of DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone is powered by 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC paired with an 8GB RAM and runs on EMIUI 9.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The P30 Pro is available in two colour options – Aurora and Breathing Crystal and is packed with 4,200mAh battery with support of 15W Wireless Quick Charge and 40W SuperCharge features.

In terms of optics, the main highlight of the Huawei P30 is its rear quad camera setup. It sports a 40-megapixel primary camera (f/1.6 aperture) with a SuperSpectrum sensor and it is assisted by the – 20-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and f/3.4 aperture. The fourth camera in this setup is Huawei's time-of-flight (ToF) sensor which adds the features like phase detection, contrast-based and laser autofocus to the camera. The phone also offers 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 50x digital zoom which are quite effective.

For the selfie and video call, Huawei P30 Pro features a 32-megapixel selfie camera coupled with f/2.0 aperture lens and AI HDR+. You can watch the camera performance and some sample images here.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac USB Type-C (v3.1), and Dual-Band GPS. Other features on board are ambient light, proximity and infrared sensors, colour temperature, accelerometer, digital compass and a gyroscope. The Huawei P30 is priced at Rs. 71,990 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB variant and it is available on Amazon India.