The joy of getting the latest software update is next to buying a new smartphone. In that context, Huawei is making a lot of folks happy with the rollout of its latest Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 update to a long list of smartphones. The Chinese tech giant released a list of 49 smartphone models eligible for the EMUI 9.1 in the days to come.

Huawei has three categories based on which it will release the Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 to eligible smartphones. Huawei has already updated a few smartphones in the list, such as the flagship Mate 20 series, which are a part of the first category eligible for EMUI 9.1. They include Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X and Mate 20 Porsche Design edition.

Moving on, the next category consists of a mix of Mate-series, Nova and Honor smartphones. But the phones are only open for internal testing (closed beta), MyDrivers reported. They include Mate 10 series, Mate 9 series, P20 series, P10 series, Nova 4, Nova 3, Nova 3i, Honor 8A, Honor 8X, Nova 2s, Honor 7, Honor 10, Honor V10 and others.

Other Huawei and Honor smartphones that are eligible for EMUI 9.1 upgrade include Nova 4e, Nova 3e, Enjoy 9 Plus, Enjoy 8 Plus, Enjoy Max, Enjoy 9s, Enjoy 7s, Enjoy 9e, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 8X Max, Honor 20i, Honor 9i, Honor Play. If you use one of Huawei's tablets, the EMUI 9.1 is going to roll out to MediaPad M5 Lite (10.1 inches), MediaPad M5 Lite (8.0 inches), MediaPad M5 (10.3 inches), Honor Tab 5 and a few other tablets soon.

EMUI 9.1: What's new?

We've tested EMUI 9.1 in both Mate 20 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro and it has got to be the best UI upgrades in all these years. Unlike previous iterations, the ROM is fast and efficient. There are a lot of new themes, icons, yet the UI is simple and expressive.

Huawei's EMUI 9.1 supports GPU Turbo 3.0, and the effect of it can be clearly seen in seamless gaming. The overall performance has been significantly improved, the random read speed is 20 percent higher and saves space too.

EMUI 9.1 has undergone optimisation at the DNA level, making it the highly fluent in handling multiple tasks. There are new smart features like AR Measure, health tracking with new treadmill mode, and seamless sharing with Huawei Share OneHop.