Huawei Mate 20 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best flagship smartphones out there, but its camera performance is on a whole new level. While Google's Pixel 3-series has uplifted mobile photography experience, Huawei contributed equally to the notion that smartphones these days can serve as a replacement to your traditional DSLRs. But Huawei Mate 20 Pro's camera continues to improve with every software update, bringing out the creative side of its users.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro users in India recently received an important software update, EMUI 9.0.0.183, to include several changes that enhance the overall user experience. In addition to the January security patches and face unlock optimisation, the latest EMUI update for Huawei Mate 20 Pro brought Super Macro Mode to the camera.

While the Super Macro Mode in the Mate 20 Pro isn't a new feature, adding a dedicated button certainly makes more sense. Previously, the only way users could get the feature is by sliding the zoom button to 0.6x wide-angle mode and get real close to the subject. This would trigger the Super Macro Mode automatically. But the new update lets users go to "More" in the camera app and tap on Super Macro Mode to shoot accordingly.

The latest EMUI update weighs around 350MB, and it surely makes the overall smartphone smooth to use. Make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi or check your data allowance before tapping the download for the update.

You'll love Huawei Mate 20 Pro camera more

Huawei Mate 20 Pro [REVIEW] already has a bunch of cool camera features, but the company doesn't want to rest at that for its flagship smartphone. Another EMUI update is going to arrive for the Mate 20 Pro users soon, which will add a cool camera trick.

Taking a cue from its own AI Color Mode in video, Huawei is bringing AI Color Mode to still photos in the upcoming EMUI 9.0.0.195 update for Mate 20 Pro, XDA Developers reported. This feature will bring out your creative side and let you shoot with cinematic effect while rendering some editing apps useless.

AI Color Mode in Portrait will let users take black and white pictures with the exception to the subject that will appear in color. We've used the feature in videos and works like a charm, and cannot wait to test it out in the stills once the feature arrives in the next update in India.

To recall, this feature reminds us of a similar feature in Samsung flagship phones back in the day, which let users highlight a specific colour like red or blue in the photos while keeping the rest in black and white. For some reason, the feature was removed from future iterations of Galaxy phones. Huawei's AI Color is certainly a welcoming feature, especially since some users rely on certain apps to do this trick.