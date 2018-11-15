Huawei confirmed on Thursday that it will be bringing new and innovative camera features to its upcoming Mate 20-series in India. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the new camera feature focuses on the video aspect, broadening the spectrum of what's possible on a smartphone without having to invest in high-end cameras and post-processing software.

The feature in question is called AI Camera effect, which bundles five features to add dramatic effects to your videos. What's interesting about the new feature is that these effects are applied in real-time, making post-editing a thing of the past.

Huawei's AI Cinema feature includes AI Colour, Vintage, Fresh, Suspense and Background Blur. Of all the new features, AI Colour and Background Blur attract great interest.

"Combining the power of hardware and software, Huawei is offering mixed splashes of color into what was largely a black-and-white, similar to what was visible with Sin City's color-processing prowess. Offering advanced innovation in photography, Huawei is pushing the boundaries of what is possible with an AI-infused smartphone," the company said in a statement.

AI Colour

Huawei Mate 20-series comes equipped with this pre-set mode that allows users to shoot videos in black-and-white, except the subject in the film will be spotted intelligently and a colour filter will be applied in real-time. This is particularly a very interesting feature that makes use of the advanced hardware setup and AI.

Background Blur

This feature doesn't need any introduction. Most smartphones these days come with the lauded portrait mode, which blurs the background to create a DSLR-like bokeh effect in photos. Huawei is going a step further with its Background Blur feature, which adds bokeh in videos in real time. This feature is largely exclusive to premium-grade DSLRs and the fact that it comes packed in a smartphone is a boon for videographers.

Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 Pro-series was launched at an event in London in October. Complete with Kirin 980 chipset, three rear cameras, 40W SuperCharge feature, 6.39-inch QHD+ display and more, the Mate 20 Pro is out to prove its potential in the flagship race.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is likely to be launched in India soon, although the company is yet to officially announce a date. But Amazon.in has already setup a landing page for the upcoming flagship with a "Notify Me" button for those who'd like to know when the phone hits the Indian market.