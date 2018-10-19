Huawei is the second largest smartphone brand in the world right now and a strong competitor to Samsung and Apple. While the company, along with its sub-brand Honor, has managed to get impressive sales in India, its flagship presence has been limited to the P-series. For the first time ever, Huawei is going to bring its ultra-premium Mate-series smartphone and it starts with Mate 20 Pro.

Huawei launched the Mate 20 Pro at an event in London earlier this week, but its availability in India was not known at the moment. But the Chinese smartphone maker has spilled the beans about the Mate 20 Pro's arrival in the country in an Amazon.in landing page that shows a "Notify Me" button for interested users.

The Amazon landing page for the Mate 20 Pro is currently live, but the launch date of the handset is not known yet. The company is expected to launch the premium flagship Mate 20 Pro sometime next month.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro was launched with 6GB+128GB configuration at a price of EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 88,400). At this price point, the handset will be competing against the likes of Google Pixel 3 XL, Apple iPhone XS Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Huawei fairly justifies the price tag with top-of-the-line features, but it remains to be seen if buyers are willing to spend the top dollar on a Huawei phone in India.

Looking at the specifications, Huawei Mate 20 Pro doesn't cut corners in any way. Be it camera, performance or design, the Mate 20 Pro is a charmer. While we will be reviewing the handset when it launches in India, here's a look at the features that the Mate 20 Pro offers for its price.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch curved OLED QHD+ display, which is clearly one of the best you'll find in its league. Instead of using Qualcomm or MediaTek, Huawei uses its own chipset and the Mate 20 Pro comes with world's first 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM.

Under the hood, it packs a massive 4,200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge technology and 15W fast wireless charging technology. Other features include USB Type-C port, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-band Bluetooth 5.0 and other standard connectivity options. In case you are wondering about the cameras, users can expect nothing worth complaining.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro features a triple rear camera setup, combining 40MP primary wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a third 8MP 3X telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there's a 24MP RGB sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 3D face unlocking support.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is going to be Amazon exclusive at launch, but we can expect the handset to be available in stores as well. It remains to be seen how effective Huawei's decision to finally bring the Mate-series to India turns out.