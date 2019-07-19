Huawei Consumer Business Group of India has announced the release of EMUI 9.1 for its large scale selling smartphones. The latest EMUI update will be pushed to eight smartphone variants in three phases within August 7, 2019.

The update is expected to improve the performance of Huawei smartphones. The app will include an updated GPU Turbo 3.0 and EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) to allow a fast and responsive platform. The update has also added some features to beautify the display.

The updates to the smartphones will be rolled out in the following ways:

First Phase: Huawei P20 Lite Second Phase: Huawei Y9 2019, Huawei Nova 3i, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Nova 3 Third Phase: Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei P20 Pro

The EMUI 9.1 will provide the following features for the smartphones:

EROFS smart speed and space

EROFS is a file system that features an improved compression mode that pursues a different design approach than other file systems, focusing mostly on performance and speed.

The Linux based file system helps in increasing the read speed by an average of 20 percent to 200 percent, saving about 2GB of system storage. The updated file systems will increase the speed of accessing the document, videos and music files in the device.

Enriched gaming experience

The update for the prevailing GPU 3.0 to GPU Turbo 3.0 will enhance the gaming experience by reducing the battery usage of the smartphone by 10 percent and by reducing the frame drops to provide higher average frame rates for better graphics experience. It will improve the gaming experience with better touch response and also by optimising the performance of the underlying system. The GPU Turbo update will help the users enjoy extensive games optimised for it.

AR Measure

EMUI 9.1 will introduce the AR Measure tool for its users. It will help its user measure length, area, volume accurately by the help of the HUAWEI TOF Camera. Its latest technology will help the user measure people's height by a simple camera-pan from head to toe.

Some more add-on features:

One-touch video share

Huawei Vlog adds in features that will help easy editing and will allow the video to be shared in a click. It will have dramatic filters for the highlighted videos and will allow special speed effects and multiple background music.

Dual-View Video mode

The feature will allow the user to get a video having a wide field of view while magnifying a particular object within the frame to capture two entities within a frame in the desired way.

Simply Switch

It is a cloning feature that allows the user to change between phones faster.

Huawei will start pushing the update package notification to the phones within a few days.