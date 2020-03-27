The entire world has been facing the Coronavirus pandemic and braving the current situation by maintaining social distancing to protect themselves from catching the infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown of 21-days urging people to stay at home to fight and stop the spread of the pandemic in the country.

While the labourer and daily wages class have been worst hit and struggling to feed their families during lockdown, Emraan Hashmi, who seems to be quite tensed with the current situation, has indirectly blamed China for spreading coronavirus across the world.

"With the current outbreak hope everyone is safe and tucked away in their homes. Please travel or venture out only if you really need to. How we discipline ourselves will dictate how well we can control this pandemic. There will be enough time to dance on the streets.. Take care," Emraan Hashmi had tweeted after PM Modi had announced a PAN-India lockdown.

However, a few of days later inside lockdown, something triggered Emraan that made him express his outrage against China for allegedly being the cause of the entire trouble. He held the Middle Kingdom for their awful eating habits wherein they also consume wild animals.

While there is no scientific evidence yet to prove the coronavirus was first transmitted from a bat to a person who might have consumed the animal, Emraan made such a case in his latest tweet with mock conviction.

"And all this because some person thousands of miles away wanted to have a freakish culinary experience like eating a BAT," tweeted @emraan hashmi, venting ire on someone in the faraway Chinese city of Wuhan who might have consumed an infected bat to contract COVID-19, and then pass it on to others, thereby planting the seed of the ongoing global pandemic.

At the last count, over half a million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 22,000 deaths. In India so far, there have 16 deaths reported and the number of cases that have tested positive has risen to 694. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a 21-day national lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

(With IANS Inputs)