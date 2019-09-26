Shah Rukh Khan is not only the King on the big screen, but in real life too, SRK is no less than a Badshah. Known for his charm and humour, the actor once again floored everyone at the premiere of his Netflix show - Bard of Blood.

The anticipation around Shah Rukh Khan's next project and when would the fans get to see him on the big screen has been a nagging question and Shah Rukh was in no mood to delve into that topic at the premiere. However, not the one to ever make media angry, Shah Rukh took a different route to appease them.

Shah Rukh was at his friendly and amicable best at the premiere. Before anyone could pop any question on his next project, SRK walked up to the photographers, stood next to them and posed for pictures with them. Now, that was a clever way of avoiding questions without rubbing anyone the wrong way off.

Emraan Hashmi would be seen playing the central character in the show produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies. Emraan had even had to call Shah Rukh 'dhakkan' and 'dabba' during the shoot. Talking about the same, Emraan told IANS, "I felt bad because in that video, I used some bad words for him (Shah Rukh Khan). He has a very profound impact on me as an artist and as a person, because I have grown up watching his films. But in that video, I referred to him as 'dhakkan' and 'dabba' (idiot) and then I put a cloth bag on his head so, I felt bit embarrassed doing that but we had to shoot it for professional reasons."

With Bard of Blood, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has kick-started their first association with Netflix. Based on Bilal Siddiqi's book of the same name, Bard of Blood features Emraan Hashmi as excommunicated RAW agent Kabir Anand.