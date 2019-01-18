Rating Why Cheat India

The higher education system in India is believed to be having a lot of loopholes, which apparently make way for high profile scams. The movie Why Cheat India shows how some clever minds benefit from the faults in the education system, and thereby play with the future of thousands of students. It also showcases how many students tend to end their lives owing to the high pressure of good grades from parents and society.

STORYLINE

Rakesh Singh (Emraan Hashmi) aka Rocky runs a coaching institute, but his real business is making some brilliant students give proxy entrance exams for other undeserving candidates, and make huge money in the process. Rakesh comes across a bright young student, Sattu (Snighadeep Chatterjee), who just cleared engineering entrance exam with flying colours.

While Sattu is in immense pressure for his father finding it difficult to pay off the education loan, Rakesh convinces him to attend a proxy engineering entrance exam for a rich father's son in exchange of big money.

Soon Sattu becomes a regular cheater for Rakesh as he gets the taste of quick money. However, things turn nasty when the young kid turns more astray and gets into drugs. Although Rakesh and Sattu's family try hard to give Sattu a normal life again, things eventually go bad to worse.

Meanwhile, Rakesh remains unstoppable, and with support from a politician, he continues weaving bigger scams until he finally gets exposed through a major twist in the plot.

PERFORMANCES

Emraan steals away the entire limelight in Why Cheat India. He is witty, smart and fearless. He gives a good performance, and his character makes you wonder if he is right or wrong in his actions.

Snighadeep as a young intelligent boy, who goes off-track and eventually brings doom for himself, is good too.

Shreya Dhanwanthary as Sattu's elder sister and Rakesh's lady love plays a major role in the plot, and she pulled off her role well enough too.

POSITIVES

Why Cheat India revolves around an interesting subject of the faulty education system, and the malpractices happening around it. The movie makes you believe that such high-end scams are very much possible, and is a serious issue.

The movie has limited songs, and hence, refrains from distraction for a major portion. Emraan's character is a delight to watch. The climax has a good twist.

NEGATIVES

Although the subject-line has a lot of potential, the movie somehow fails to make the desired impact. The narration is decent-paced but still lacks the required ingredients to make it interesting enough.

VERDICT

Overall, Why Cheat India revolves around a good subject, but it lacks the required spice to make it interesting enough. Emraan Hashmi's character is the only saving grace, and you can give it a try only for him.