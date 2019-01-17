Emraan Hashmi's film Why Cheat India, originally titled Cheat India, will hit the theatres on January 18 in India and film critics, who got a chance to watch director Soumik Sen's education satire, have already given their verdict.

The movie has received mixed response from the critics. While some found the first half of Why Cheat India quite engaging and entertaining, the film faces setback in the second half. Emraan Hashmi's performance as a Cheating Mafia Rakesh Singh aka Rocky Bhaiya has managed to impress the critics with his stellar act and has dominated the movie from the start till the end.

Debutante Shreya Dhanwanthary has also put up a confident act with her role and has a great screen presence. The film's dialogues have also managed to strike the right chord along with the cinematography and an interesting background score to keep the audience hooked to their seats.

According to the critics, the editing part could've been a bit sharper to make the screenplay more engaging and interesting to the audience.

Why Cheat India is about the scams that take place in the Indian education system. Emraan plays the role of a scamster who has a team of toppers writing exams for other candidates seeking admission in reputed educational institutions. Hashmi had stated in an interview that the film was a first-of-its-kind for him, besides being topical and relevant for students and parents. Its controversial tagline, 'Nakal Mein Hi Akal Hai', clearly points towards the rampant malpractices in the country's financially lucrative education sector.

Take a look what critics have to say about Emraan Hashmi's latest release Why Cheat India.

Zoom TV: "Performance wise, it is an Emraan Hashmi show from start to finish. After a long time, he has played the kind of character he was famous and loved for back in the day and brings his A-game. Be it changing accent from that of a Jhansi boy to the head of a cheating mafia empire, he carries the movie on his able shoulders.

Shreya Dhanwanthary has made a confident debut. She has performed well in her role, especially in the second half. The actor who played Sattu has done a good job and so is the actor who played Bablu, Emraan's friend. Other actors too have supported well.

The dialogues of the film are good, the cinematography supports the movie. The background score, as well as the music, is interesting too. The editing, however, should've been a bit sharper. It's fine nevertheless.

Overall, watch Why Cheat India for its interesting, never-seen-before premise and for Emraan Hashmi's great screen presence and solid performance."

Rating: 3 Stars

Masala: "What Sen does impeccably, however, is the casting. Singdhadeep Chatterjee fits the mould of the vulnerable Sattu and Shreya Dhanwanthary as his loyal sister Nupur. Even their parents are pitch-perfect. Emraan Hashmi too tries earnestly to lend depth and meaning to a character that Sen has left one-sided. He manages to impress with his warped heroism for most parts. But his efforts are soon crushed as Sen is unable to shake off either Emraan's 'serial kisser' image or his penchant for great soundtracks, and obediently hands him a song and a lady to liplock."

Rating: 1.5 Stars

