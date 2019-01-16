The Soumik Sen directorial Why Cheat India starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role will hit the theatres on January 18 and after a special screening in Mumbai, early reviews have already started pouring in on social media 2 days prior to its release.

The movie is about the scams that take place in the Indian education system. Emraan plays the role of a scamster who has a team of toppers writing exams for other candidates seeking admission in reputed educational institutions. Hashmi had stated in an interview that the film was a first-of-its-kind for him, besides being topical and relevant for students and parents. Its controversial tagline, 'Nakal Mein Hi Akal Hai', clearly points towards the rampant malpractices in the country's financially lucrative education sector.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of talented Shreya Dhanwanthary and features more than forty theatre actors cast after extensive auditioning. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar's Ellipsis Entertainment, and Emraan Hashmi Films, it looks like Why Cheat India has managed to strike the right chord with the audience.

According to the early reviews of Why Cheat India, the film is a bitter sweet take on the Indian education system. Emraan Hashmi has been receiving praises for his act and has been termed as effortless while portraying his character on the big screen. Shreya too has managed to impress the audience with her debut act and it may prove to be a fruitful venture for her and put herself on the pedestal in the Bollywood industry.

Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan has lauded Atul Kasbekar, Emraan Hashmi and Tanuj Garg for showcasing the ground reality of India's education system.

Take a look.