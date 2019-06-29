Telugu movies have attracted a lot of Bollywood actors-filmmakers, who have remade hit Tollywood films in Bollywood. The latest example is Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, remake of blockbuster movie Arjun Reddy. The trend seems like not going to end anytime soon as a Bollywood superstar has set his eyes on yet another Telugu film to bring his career back on track.

Well, it is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Rumours in Telugu media indicate that King Khan is keen to take a Telugu film to Bollywood. He is ready to star in a commercial entertainer with the hopes of delivering a hit film in a tried-and-tested format. The name of the Tollywood movie is yet to be revealed.

However, the guessing games on the Telugu movie which Shah Rukh Khan would remake in Hindi have started. There is also a belief among a section of industry insiders that he might be interested in remaking Nagarjuna and Karthi's Oopiri, which itself was a remake of Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano's French comedy-drama The Intouchables (2011), in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan has not been a fan of remakes and always preferred fresh content to remakes. When his peers have been happily doing remakes from the South, King Khan, despite many offers, had his own reservations.

With the Bollywood star struggling with a string of below-average performers at the box office, he seems to have changed his stand.

The rumours of Bollywood superstar trying to regain his lost form with a South remake has not come as a surprise as many stars that include Salman Khan (Wanted) have taken this safe route to return to winning ways.