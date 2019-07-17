Emmy nominations for 2019 are finally here and several big names have made it to the final cut. Series like Russian Doll, Game of Thrones, This Is Us, and others are currently competing to win the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.
The year 2018-19 has been a big year for the entertainment industry. On one hand, we finally got to see Game of Thrones season 8 and a drastic tale of Chernobyl. At the same time, there were series' like Russian doll and When They See Us that made everyone jump from their seats. This year, we also got to see some fantastic performances like Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams in HBO's Game of Thrones and heartbreaking portrayal of Korey Wise by Jharrel Jerome.
Earlier on Tuesday, the nominations for the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 were officially announced. Following is the entire list of the nominations:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman
Sterling K. Brown
Kit Harington
Bob Odenkirk
Billy Porter
Milo Ventimiglia
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke
Jodie Comer
Viola Davis
Laura Linney
Sandra
Mandy Moore
Robin Wright
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Mahershala Ali for True Detective
Benicio Del Toro for Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant for A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris for Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome for When They See Us
Sam Rockwell for Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Amy Adams for Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette for Escape at Dannemora
Emma Stone for Maniac
Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon
Aunjenaue Ellis for When They See Us
Niecy Nash for When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson
Don Cheadle
Ted Danson
Michael Douglas
Bill Hader
Eugene Levy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate for Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Veep
Natasha Lyonne for Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag
Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Object
When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan for Barry
Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method
Stephen Root for Barry
Tony Hale for Veep
Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler for Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks for Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito for Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen for Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly for House of Cards
Chris Sullivan for This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg
Sian Clifford
Olivia Colman
Alex Bornstein
Betty Gilpin
Marin Hinkle
Kate McKinnon
Anna Chlumsky
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie for Game of Thrones
Julia Garner for Ozark
Lena Headey for Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw for Fleabag
Sophie Turner for Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams for Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Ben Wishaw for A Very English Scandal
Asante Blackk for When They See Us
Paul Dano for Escape at Dannemora
Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl
John Leguizamo for When They See Us
Michael Kenneth Williams for When They See Us
As per reports, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are going to air on September 22, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time in Los Angeles.