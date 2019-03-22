Before Emilia Clarke became a worldwide sensation after starring as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, she faced two threatening brain aneurysms. Emilia made some serious revelations and it has made many to think about the several brain diseases and how the actress opened up about something that almost took her life.

Game of Thrones season eight is going to air in April and before the final season will wrap up, show's main lead, Emilia Clarke, has revealed that she has undergone two brain surgeries in the last eight years. This is apparently the very first time when Clarke has opened up about the disease and how it affected her personal life.

Emilia Clarke wrote for The New Yorker where she talked about the very first time she felt something inside her head. As per Emilia, while doing the plank exercise with her trainer, she felt that there was something that was squeezing her brain. When she tried to ignore it, the pain got severe to that extent when she had to crawl her way to the locker room.

"I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill. Meanwhile, the pain shooting, stabbing, constricting pain was getting worse. At some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged."

Emilia Clarke then went on to describe the process of her diagnosis and how she ended up going through a three-hour major surgery and even spent four days in the ICU. While talking about the subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), Clarke stated that it was caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain.

When Emilia Clarke woke up after the operation, she learned that the procedure had failed and she had massive bleeding. It was made clear to her that the chances of her survival were pretty slim if they did not operate on her again. The second time, the doctors went through her skull to operate. After spending roughly a month in the hospital, she felt like a shell of herself.

"My mind has blocked them out. But I do remember being convinced that I wasn't going to live."

What is Subarachnoid hemorrhage?

Subarachnoid hemorrhage is bleeding into subarachnoid space — the area between the arachnoid membrane and the Pia mater surrounding the brain. The symptoms are — severe headache, vomiting, fever, and sometimes seizures. Several patients have reported having neck pain before the diagnosis.

Subarachnoid hemorrhage occurs as a result of a head injury or spontaneously. The diagnosis can be determined by a CT scan of the head of done within the first six hours.

Treatment for Subarachnoid hemorrhage is prompt neurosurgery or radiologically guilder interventions.

Emilia Clarke's current health condition:

As of now, Emilia Clarke is doing fine and focusing on her private as well as professional life. She is going to share screen space with Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Kit Harington in the last and final season of Game of Thrones, where she is going to portray the role of Daenerys Targaryen.