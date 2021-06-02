Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmations had a few qualities that always distinguished her from the rest of the villains. Her hairstyle, her fashion sense and her iconic cigarette would let out green smoke. Time and again, when Cruella had a brilliant idea, she would let out a puff and a green smoke would fill the air and leave a trail where she would walk.

Actress Emma Stone wanted the opera-length cigarette holder too, to complete her animated look as Cruella De Vil, however, this time Disney did not allow it.

"That is not allowed in 2021. We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film. It was difficult to not have that cigarette holder...I was so excited to have that green plume of smoke in there, but it was not possible," Emma Stone told the New York Times.

It was in the year 2015 when Disney had made the decision to not portray smoking on screen in a film that is marketed towards the younger generation of audience. However, Emma said that she personally did not want to promote smoking but neither did she wish to promote skinning of puppies.

Cruella release

Cruella released worldwide on May 28, however, due to the current pandemic situation in India, the film failed to release at the theatres. Digitally, the film would release on Hotstar in the month of August. Cruella had explored the mind of one of Disney's most feared villains, Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmations, who would skin puppies for her love for fur.

However, in the film, they had slightly changed that aspect. They made Cruella a fashion icon who challenged a traditional London based, British baroness with new-age black and white fashion, with the punk music backdrop.